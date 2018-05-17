LETTER: ‘Big thank you’ for support

A big thank you to all the many residents of Selden Ward who voted for me in the Worthing Borough Elections.

We now have five Labour councillors on Worthing council and with an active opposition Labour will have the ability to influence and challenge policy,and these as just some of the policies I would like to fight for.

We can now push for all new developments to contain at least 30 per cent affordable housing and for a Worthing ‘living rent’ for private rented accommodation.

We would also campaign for all council and council contractor employees to be paid at least the living wage and not be forced to accept zero hour contracts.

No one party or person has the monopoly on saving the environment – it is the responsibility of all parties and all of us. That is why I would look to sign up locally and nationally to Labours new Clean Air Act for the 21st century.

And last but not least, I would like to thank all the door knockers, leafleters, envelope stuffers, keyboard warriors, tea, cake and coffee-makers. We all fought a brilliant campaign, a mixture of old-fashioned pavement pounding and new technology, and we could not have possibly done it with out you all. So thanks again and see you all next year.

Councillor Mike

Barrett

Cranworth Road, Worthing

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.