LETTER: ‘Be patient during works’

The Arun Youth Aqua Centre’s Members, instructors and parents would like to ask for the patience of all who drive along Sea Road whilst Southern Water are working.

Southern Water have appreciated the difficulties faced by the young Aqua Centre members (as young as nine) in getting the dinghies onto the beach ready to launch and are manually operating the lights to give them safe access to the beach in front of the Convalescent Home.

There have been issues in previous years with impatient and sometimes abusive drivers, so please be patient or use an alternative route when travelling between Rustington and Littlehampton on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.

Jan Elliman

Secretary/treasurer,

Arun Youth Aqua Centre

Hendon Avenue, Littlehampton

