LETTER: Are our streets clean enough?

I noticed in the court reports for the last two weeks, almost all the offences were litter-related with a fine of £220, all in the Arun district.

If they can do it, why can’t Worthing and Adur. Are our streets so clean they consider it unnecessary?

Wendy Taylor

Manor Road

Lancing

