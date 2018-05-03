LETTER: Advertising on ambulances?

I thought of an idea to help the NHS.

Ambulances are advertising billboards and a couple of 600mm by 300mm vinyl signs won’t detract from them being identified as ‘sick wagons’. This would be paid for by private business, which would help the NHS.

It won’t bring in millions, but every little helps.

Adrian Crowley

Limbrick Lane Goring

