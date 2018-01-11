LETTER: A ‘Rubbishy New Year’?

It’s one thing to wish people ‘A Happy New Year’ but quite another to actually make it happen.

However, Worthing and Adur Councils have done just that with their decision to continue with our weekly household waste collections, despite money being tight.

It is often said that ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way’ and our councillors have clearly found it, unlike the other 80 per cent of local authorities that only collect once a fortnight, or even later.

Perhaps we should all start wishing everyone a ‘Rubbishy New Year’ in 2018 and in the years beyond!

Additionally, under the heading ‘Councils recommit to weekly bin collections’, a West Sussex County Councillor said that the county’s 2015/2016 recycling rate of 42 per cent was absolutely abysmal.

The councillor in question, Deborah Urquhart, also stated that West Sussex County Council needed to show leadership and that leadership could well lead to less frequent collections.

Perhaps I could remind the councillor, and her colleagues, that it was their leadership that decided to shorten the opening hours of our rubbish tips and make us pay for the disposal of some items, a decision that resulted in residents putting recyclable items into their rubbish bins and, therefore, lowering the recycling rate.

The public said that this would happen but, as is normal for the ‘We know best brigade’, West Sussex County Council ignored their concerns until it became abundantly clear that it wasn’t just the recycling rate was abysmal but the council’s decision as well. So much for leadership!

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent

Lancing