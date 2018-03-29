LETTER: ‘A ridiculous situation’

I was caught up in the long delays on the A259 between Lancing and Shoreham last Tuesday morning (March 20), due to the temporary traffic lights near the junction with the Broadway.

This was a ridiculous situation as this was compounded by the pedestrian lights, which were very close to these lights, thus when the lights were green but someone was crossing over, the pedestrian lights stopped the traffic getting through when the temporary lights were in their favour and the traffic could not go anywhere.

By the time the people were across the road, the lights had changed again so hardly any cars got through at any one light change.

I do appreciate that people need to cross the road. However, normally, pedestrian lights are switched off when they are very close to the traffic lights.

I was travelling eastbound and it took 20 minutes to travel a quarter of a mile – there are other pedestrian lights quite close to this and one set was switched off.

Did the powers that be turn off the wrong lights? It was just a ridiculous situation.

When I walked past there on Friday, the lights were still there, contrary to your article, so obviously the job was not finished and the pedestrian lights were still working against the traffic lights. Enjoy your commute, everyone!

Jackie McIntosh

Finches Close, Lancing

