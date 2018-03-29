LETTER: A great show, and thanks

First, I would like to say I was at the performance of Oliver! at the Pavilion Theatre last Thursday.

I cannot praise it enough. Secondly, on the way home, on public transport, my husband lost his diary.

I would like to thank the kind lady who handed it in. He would have had difficulty without it.

Ann Durrant

Fittleworth Pulborough

Read more letters from this week’s Herald and Gazette

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.