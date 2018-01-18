LETTER: 20mph: ‘selective in comments’

Chris Gould (‘Vindicated over 20mph’, letters, January 11) has been selective in his comments from the report on the introduction of 20mph zones in the West Country.

Read the report

What Chris fails to mention was the unfortunate refusal of drivers to respect the law and reduce speed.

This law-breaking was the reason for the increase in accidents following the reasonable view by the increased number of walkers and cyclists that a 20mph road should be safer to use.

If we want to free up more road space and reduce congestion for those who have to drive, more cycling and walking has to be encouraged where possible instead of making a trip by car.

John Hughes

Welland Road

Worthing

