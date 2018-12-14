Lancing IKEA: Councillors have failed the local community

The councillors responsible for approving the IKEA development made a very brave but grossly irresponsible decision.

It is a decision that each councillor will have to bear for the rest of their lives.

Residents marching in protest against plans for an IKEA at New Monks Farm in Lancing. Pic Steve Robards SR1813224

Is IKEA right for the area? I thought that councillors were there to represent local people not blight their lives.

From an artist’s impression the store will be out of place and ugly.

One of the councillors described it as ‘an eyesore’ and ‘monstrosity’.

They have failed the local community.

John Stevens

Corbyn Crescent, Shoreham

---

