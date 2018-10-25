Fishersgate bridge lighting plans will be much safer

I was delighted to read in the Shoreham Herald (October 4) that the footbridge in Fishersgate, linking Eastbrook Way and Old Barn Way, is to be provided with low-energy LED lighting.

The bridge was erected in 2007, replacing the existing bridge which had come to the end of its useful life.

The lack of lighting to the bridge caused difficulties, particularly in the winter months for residents, who approached me regarding this problem.

As the Eastbrook ward councillor for the Adur district, I took the problem up with West Sussex County Council and they agreed in July, 2012, to install lighting.

Due to other commitments the work did not take place, despite many requests to them to do so.

In 2017, I received confirmation from the county council that the installation would take place during the summer of 2018.

Although I was not re-elected at the district elections this year, I continued to correspond with West Sussex County Council to ensure that the lighting would be installed.

I am very pleased with the outcome which should make the bridge a lot safer to cross. It is when you get results like this that makes it rewarding to be a councillor.

It also highlights the importance of electing people who have a good knowledge of the area they have been chosen to represent.

Ideally they should live locally and show much care for the community.

Jim Funnell

Park Way

Southwick

