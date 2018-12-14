Do we need a second Brexit referendum to achieve an informed result?

In his column last week, Sir Peter Bottomley says that he believes the site chosen for the National Holocaust Memorial and Learning centre is incorrect and the proposers are ‘stuck in a rut’ and should rethink and do better.

Read Sir Peter Bottomley’s column from last week

Brexit

Does he not think that the same thought process could be applied to the Brexit referendum vote and that, now we know of the real consequences and don’t have to base our decision on lies and misinformation, we should have a second referendum to achieve an informed result?

E. Walker

Harvey Road, Worthing

| Theresa May no confidence vote is wrong and poorly timed during Brexit negotiations and Sussex MPs react to vote of confidence victory for Prime Minister Theresa May |

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.