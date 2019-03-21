Disgusted by destruction of trees along the A259

No, David Bettiss, you are not the only local resident who is utterly depressed – and I’m adding disgusted – by the destruction of the beautiful mature trees that once stood proudly, and for many years, along the A259 from the Angmering roundabout down to the Roundstone bypass (letters, March 7).

I agree it is far worse than imagined. I have read that the council stated that the trees were not subject to any preservation order and there will be replanting. This flippant remark makes me angry, because a preservation order could have saved them and the trees felled, due to their age and magnificence, are irreplaceable.

How the A259 at Angmering looked before trees were removed

The most distressing aspect to this devastation, all down to the duelling of this part of the A259, is it will only be a temporary fix to the traffic congestion.

This is for the simple reason they are continually building more and more housing and with each new home comes two more cars.

So these trees will have lost their lives for nothing.

How the A259 at Angmering looked after trees were removed

To all the councillors and any residents that both allowed and encouraged this atrocity to take place, may you all hang your heads in shame. It is yet another nail in the coffin in the downfall of nature and our beautiful countryside and all because we mistakenly believe it will permanently enable us to get a few miles down the road a little quicker.

Fiona Franks

Knightscroft Avenue, Rustington

