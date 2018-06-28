I was not going to bother to write any more letters about cyclists because it is a waste of a stamp – nobody is doing anything.

But I saw the letter from Michelle Edwards about Worthing’s promenade.

My other letters about cyclists in Littlehampton did no good. A lady in the town centre came out of a shop and a cyclist knocked her down.

I have written many letters about this problem but no-one cares. One day, someone will be hurt badly.

As Michelle said, it could be a child.

The cyclists seem to think they own the pavements and the town centre.

I had one of them have the nerve to ring their bell for me to get out of the way. What a cheek. Soon it will be cars going through the town.

Why not? They will get away with it. No one seems to care about us pedestrians.

I don’t go along our prom on a Sunday afternoon because I get cross and tell the cyclists. Then I get sworn at in a nasty way.

Peggy Brassett

Granville Road

Littlehampton

