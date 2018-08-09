Cycle path on A259 will become more popular

Congratulations and thank you to all those involved in establishing the new cycle route between Littlehampton and Flansham, making it so much easier to get to Bognor Regis by bike.

In the past we have cycled along the main road and always felt you were taking your life in your hands with the vehicles travelling so fast and so close to us that at any time there could be an accident.

Cars had to slow down sometimes to get around us which must have been very frustrating.

The last time my wife did this trip on her bike, she had to get off and walk along the road as she felt it was so dangerous.

We have recently visited Bognor by bike along the now-completed cycle path and found it an absolute treat not having to worry about the cars, while it also made the journey so much quicker.

The path is wide enough for bikes to pass each way and to overtake.

It makes it so much safer for groups of cyclists such as a cycling club as well as for families with children who can now travel safely.

It also makes it easier to be off the main road should you get a puncture.

On the day we travelled we met over a dozen using the path and we are sure in time it will become more popular.

Once again, congratulations and thank you.

Dave & Deirdre Richardson, Fishers Close, Littlehampton

