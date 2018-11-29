Councils need to accept responsibility as Sussex potholes are in a very dangerous state

I have read that 22 cyclists have been killed by potholes.

Our roads and pavements are in a very dangerous and life-threatening state. Kerb and gutters are disappearing under grass, stones and grit.

A pothole

All these problems are caused by decisions not to spend enough money to make our roads and pavements safe.

Also, in the summer, grass verges were not cut so long, very dry grass became a fire hazard.

This now begs the question, people that die hitting potholes, cracks and loose surfaces, will the people making the decision not to repair until the pothole or other damage is in a dangerous state then be charged with manslaughter?

I do think that they should find out because it is quite likely. The councils are abdicating their responsibility by asking the public to look for damage.

Jim Cramp

Roman Way, Southwick

