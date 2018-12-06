Concerns about West Sussex County Council plans to cut funding for homeless people

As a local resident in Worthing, I’m very concerned about West Sussex County Council’s plan to cut all funding to help homeless people and those at risk of homelessness.

I have been diagnosed with autism and just by a matter of coincidence, I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here is on at the moment and I have the very same issues as Anne Hegerty with housing.

Concerns about cuts to funding for homeless people

Keeping on top of things is something I just have endless problems with.

I get my support from Southdown and without them I wouldn’t be where I am now.

I am always trying to deal with things but just find it very difficult to do. But people get very confused when they find out what I can do, and they wrongly assume because I can do that then I must be able do something else. Nothing could be further from truth. Please help save vital services.

Andrew Guard

Radnor Road, Worthing

