‘Charmless’ buildings could make Worthing look like 1950s Moscow

I was delighted to hear that Aldi, Premier Inn and Pure Gym are falling over themselves to move into Teville Gate.

But the sheer massiveness of the development is distinctly worrying.

Judging from the artist’s impression, it’s going to look a lot like Moscow in the 1950s and just as charmless. Do we really want something of that magnitude at the gateway to Worthing? I’ve always thought it was a great mistake to allow Shoreham’s Ropetackle development to be so intimidatingly large.

If Teville Gate’s general appearance fails to attract, no amount of hip, cool and groovy establishments are going to lure people into north Worthing to make it a success.

I hope I’m not too late in expressing my grave concern.

Stephen Webbe

Brighton Road, Worthing

