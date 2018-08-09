Bypass above A27 could be an option for Highways England

Our journey last Saturday morning from Worthing to Hayling Island took fully half an hour longer as we joined the bumper-to-bumper queue of two lane traffic going both ways.

As I sat in the queue from roundabout to roundabout and looked at the central reservation, I thought that Highways England could be asked to look at the option of putting a bypass for through traffic only on stilts above the present dual carriageway.

If you cant go round, then go up.

Much traffic dislocation at the time but little land to be purchased. Less pollution. Extra noise avoided by side panelling.

Rob Ferguson, Hillbarn Lane, Worthing

