Brexit referendum was flawed and Article 50 should be revoked

John Major is right – revoke Article 50. Face the fact that the referendum was flawed:

1) It needed a 65 per cent majority for such a major constitutional issue; and 2) the public were ill-informed and incapable of making a reasoned choice.

We knew what remaining meant, but not what the consequences of leaving entailed. Therefore, that was not a true exercise of democracy – it was skewed by the efforts of the tabloids.

It was all about ‘where would we be best off’ with little regard for what’s best for Europe. We’ve taken 70 years of peace since the war for granted. The 27 are sad to see us go. We need not leave!

John Munro

Westbury Lodge, Arundel

