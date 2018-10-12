Arun District Council needs to impose on-the-spot litter fines

Further to last week’s front page, I would first say in defence of responsible dog owners that I pick up dog poo and put in the bin.

Mrs Balchin is quite justified in complaining it’s one thing to leave dog poo on a path but smother a fence in it is a bit weird and disgusting to do that.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that from time to time walking our dog I find disposable nappies just left on the footpath, which is also disgusting. Why can’t they dispose of the nappy in a waste bin or even a dog bin?

This brings me to the subject of fining dog walkers for not picking up dog poo. That is fine but what about giving fines to people who smash bottles on the pavement and leave drinks cans on verges and in the road blowing around?

The broken glass is a hazard to a toddler, who could trip and cut themself, and to dogs’ paws.

And finally, this is a message for Arun District Council: you need litter patrols to give out-on-the-spot fines to litter louts!

G. Tooley

Mill Pond Way, East Preston

---

---

---

