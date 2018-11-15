Adur and Worthing bins: fortnightly refuse collections will allow council to divert funds to more pressing areas

You asked for opinions on your piece about the proposal to move to fortnightly bin collections in 2019.

I’m all for it. I’m sure our cash-strapped council can find a more pressing use for the money – social services most urgently, I’d suggest.

Could a change to fortnightly bin collections in Worthing and Adur allow the council to divert funds to more pressing areas? Picture: Simon Dack / Vervate

We only put a single black bag into our bin every week.

Our recycling bin, by contrast, we almost always fill, but that’s already collected every fortnight, so I don’t think it’ll make much difference.

I don’t believe that the primary motivation for the council is to encourage recycling, but I agree that it I think it will improve people’s behaviour – especially if the larger recycling bins are made more readily available.

An outstanding question for me is: what’s the suggestion for the green garden refuse bins that we currently pay £80 a year for?

That bin tends to be a bit of a famine or a flood here – we fill it in the summer when things are growing and then again around this time of year with leaves.

December through to April I don’t know that we’ll be putting it out at all.

Anyway, I would hope the fee will drop by half if the service provided follows suit.

Peter Williams

The Close, Shoreham

---

---

---

