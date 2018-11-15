Adur and Worthing bins: fly-tipping needs to be stopped before change to fortnightly refuse collections

I understand the need to change to fortnightly collections and if I lived in an area where bins were used properly I would have no problem with this.

However, I live in an area of the town where rats are rife.

Fly-tipping needs to be stopped before fortnightly collections begin

| Read more readers’ letters – Adur and Worthing bins: education, better facilities and free bins needed to encourage people to recycle more; fortnightly refuse collections will allow council to divert funds to more pressing areas; and Shoreham roads still flooding despite huge amounts spent by council on improvements; Look and Sea Centre: answers needed on why Littlehampton business closed |

I’ve spent the last three years trying to rid them from my loft and they get in through the bin store at the side of my property.

People regularly fly-tip outside the bin store, nearby businesses leave their rubbish there, too, and I worry that with only one collection every two weeks this problem will only get worse.

I’m sure I’m not the only Worthing resident experiencing this.

More needs to be done to stop people fly tipping and worse.

Just this week somebody allowed their dog to excrete inside our bin store – no matter if it’s locked with a number lock other people still gain access so it’s an impossible situation.

I just wish I knew what the solution was.

Charlotte Caulkin

Westcourt Road, Worthing

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.