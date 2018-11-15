Your chance to own a Rustington B&B with eight bedrooms and owner’s accommodation close to the beach

This detached, freehold bed and breakfast in Rustington currently provides eight letting bedrooms along with generous owner’s accommodation.

This delightful property, in Claigmar Road, occupies a good-size corner plot within a few hundred metres level walk of Rustington’s village shopping centre and approximately half a mile level walk from the beach.

The property has been a successful guest house for the past four decades and, during the current owner’s ownership, has been extensively and sympathetically refurbished throughout the past eight years to create a profitable business, with many guests returning frequently for repeat bookings throughout the year.

Included in the sale of the business are the chattels and goodwill along with bookings already received for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019, so the new owners are literally able to take this venture over as a going concern, with the current owners happy to be involved during the transition period, should the need arise.

Rustington is a delightful coastal village retaining the traditional Sussex village feel, with the centre providing a wide selection of amenities including banks and a Waitrose store.

The village also received a coveted gold award at the annual awards ceremony for the South and South East in Bloom Competition 2013, while Rustington Golf Course and the exclusive Ham Manor Golf Club can be located approximately a mile away.

The mainline railway station at Angmering, about one and a half miles away, provides useful links along the coast, to Gatwick Airport, Brighton and London Victoria.

For racing enthusiasts the nearby Fontwell and Goodwood racecourses are within a short drive, as is the motor circuit at Goodwood.

The peaceful beach and calming pace of the village environment provide the perfect atmosphere for any visitors wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of the busy capital.

Price: £770,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Coastguards, 6 Coastguards Parade, Barrack Lane, Craigweil-on-Sea. Telephone 01243 267026.

