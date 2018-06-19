Years & Years announce Brighton gig

British pop band Years & Years will head to Brighton later this year as part of their UK and Europe arena tour.

The band will play The Brighton Centre on Tuesday, December 4, and return to the city after performing at the Main Stage at Brighton Pride last year.

The tour announcement comes ahead of the band's second album release, ‘Palo Santo’, on July 6.

Known for hits such as 'King' and ‘If You’re Over Me’ Years & Years will embark on the UK tour in November, with an equally impressive string of European tour dates for early 2019.

General tickets are from £31.50 and go on sale from Friday (June 22) at 9am. There is also a fan pre-sale on Wednesday (June 20) at 9am.

For tickets, call the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 847 1515, or visit: www.brightoncentre.co.uk