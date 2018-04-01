X Factor auditions return to Brighton

ITV singing show The X Factor is on the look out for the next big music stars, scouring the country for budding hopefuls to take part in series 15.

And this year the team will be coming to Brighton’s Churchill Square as part of the audition tour.

It could not be simpler to apply. The audition tour will be a nationwide search and groups or solo singers aged 14+ can apply online, registering for the upcoming event or by turning up in person on the day.

The X Factor team will be in Brighton on Saturday, April 7, from 9am to 7pm.

Everyone who turns up on the day will be guaranteed an audition.

Churchill Square Centre Director Mark Buchanan-Smith said: “We’re extremely excited to be hosting the X Factor auditions once again.

“This is the third time we’ve welcomed the X Factor Audition Team to the centre and we’ve seen just how many incredibly talented young bands, singers and performers there are across the region.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for those people to show off their talents and to take the next step in their music career. We all can’t wait to see if the next big thing in music comes from the area and we’ve got our fingers firmly crossed. James Arthur took home the X Factor crown in 2012 and he tried out at a mobile audition so for anyone who is unsure, it really is worth it – you never know what might happen with so many budding artists in Brighton we’re hoping for big things from the Churchill Square auditions.”

Further details on locations for the audition tour can be found at www.churchillsquare.com.

Last year The X Factor launched a new way to audition and all you need is your mobile phone. Send your audition message, featuring a video of you, a friend, family member or a vocal star you know, singing to The X Factor’s WhatsApp number (07733 222 927) or send the video in via the website.

All details, including terms and conditions, can be found on the ITV website, www.itv.com/xfactor.

If acts impress the X Factor audition team with their vocals they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges when the judges’ auditions take place later in the year.

The auditions are open to all genres and types of singers, including those performing their own original material. So if you think you are the next Rak-Su, Grace Davies, Louisa Johnson, One Direction or Little Mix and think you have what it takes to be chosen to be on the next series of The X Factor, make sure you apply to audition.