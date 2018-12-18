WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is location for a New Year’s Day stroll

People can get started on their New Year’s resolutions by taking a bracing walk around WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

Anyone looking to get out in the fresh air on New Year’s Day can take a trip to the centre, which will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Family on a boat at Arundel Wetland Centre

Arundel Wetland Centre is open 364 days a year and only closes on Christmas Day. The centre shuts at 2pm on Christmas Eve.

The Wetlands Discovery Boat Safari runs every day from 11am to 3.30pm. This wheelchair accessible, guided wetlands trail lets visitors glide through the reeds to see nearby wildlife, with a commentary from expert guides.

At 2pm the sea ducks at Arundel Wetland Centre show off their diving skills as they chase after treats at the diving duck fish feed. The water gives views of the scoter ducks and harlequin ducks competing for fish.

A wetlands stroll also gives views of the South Downs and an opportunity to see wildlife up close at the hand feeding bay.

Visiting the wildlife hides will reveal snipe, wintering shelducks, vibrant firecrests and the marsh harriers coming into roost over the reedbed in the late afternoon.

WWT Arundel has the Water’s Edge Café and WWT gift shop, buggy and wheelchair friendly pathways, eight wildlife hides and disabled and parent and baby facilities.

Visit wwt.org.uk/arundel or phone 01903 881530 for more information.

