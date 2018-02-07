Wrestling stars set for half-term spectacular

The future of big-time wrestling in Worthing looks assured ahead of next week’s big half-term spectacular at the St Paul’s Centre that features two of the biggest names in British rings.

The venue, known as the town’s premier community hub, staged its first grappling show last October and is now set to welcome regular wrestling nights throughout the year.

Manager Anthony Dickinson said: “Our first show was beyond brilliant, and we are pleased to announce we have now agreed a new exclusive deal with Premier Promotions for future events.

“We are delighted to be adding wrestling to our wide-ranging programme of regular events with one of the country's leading promoters.”

John Freemantle, who presented shows under the Premier Promotions banner for 23 years at the Assembly Hall before the move to St Paul’s, added: “We plan to run a minimum of four shows a year, possibly six, depending on public demand.”

The 2018 programme kicks off on February 15 with a winner-takes-all fight to a finish between former American TNA superstars Doug Williams and Mark Haskins, with the current destiny of the Worthing Trophy at stake.

The no rounds, no time limit rematch follows their clash on the first St Paul’s show when Haskins was disqualified in the final of the 2017 knockout tournament sponsored by Worthing Sussex Ford Breakers.

The decision left both men fuming, with Williams throwing down the gauntlet to Haskins for another bout and vowing to put up the trophy if the challenge was accepted.

Now the warring rivals are set to meet again on a show that will also feature an over the top rope American rumble finale and include more big names like “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh, “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas, former Young Wrestler of the Year Josh Faulkner, “Dazzling” Darrell Allen and Andy Boy Simmonz.

Tickets, with discounts for advanced bookings, are selling fast after the debut show at St Paul’s drew a packed house. Bookings can be made in person at the centre in Chapel Road or on line via the venue’s website, stpaulsworthing.co.uk.