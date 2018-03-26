Worthing Wheel’s opening weekend ‘extremely successful’

The Worthing Wheel is officially in business.

More than 500 people from Worthing and beyond have taken a spin on the wheel in Steyne Gardens since it opened on Saturday, with manager Evan De-Koning declaring it to have been ‘extremely successful so far’.

Worthing Herald reporters James Butler and Elaine Hammond were among the first people to try out the Worthing Wheel in Steyne Gardens

He said despite overcast weather on Saturday, the sun came out on Sunday and so did the punters. Speaking today, the Mancunian said: “It was all happy smiling faces, and the weather was lovely.

“The sun is in the sky, the sea is shimmering – you don’t get this back where I’m from.”

After some intial confusion about opening times, Mr De-Koning confirmed the attraction would now be opening from 11am to 8pm until Good Friday, when it will then run from 11am to 9pm until April 18, when the attraction will close down.

Journeys take approximately six minutes, with three cycles of the wheel revealing views of the sea, the town and the Downs which stretch ten miles into the distance. A standard ticket costs £5, with concessions for children and OAPs.

Speaking before the grand opening, Mr De-Koning, 24, said: “The views are brilliant. Come and try to spot your house and see the beach from an angle you’ve never seen before.”

