Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing teenager from Worthing.

Rosalea Curry, 14, was last seen on Tuesday (March 12), at 6pm, when she said she was going to a party in Angmering, police said.

She is white, 5ft 6in, of medium build, with long brown hair.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Please share to help us find her and bring her home."

