Worthing Symphony Orchestra performance inspires children from Upper Beeding Primary School

Key stage two children from Upper Beeding Primary School have been inspired by a performance from Worthing Symphony Orchestra.

Pupils took a trip to the Assembly Hall in Worthing for the annual event, which included a range of music including the Russian Dance from The Nutcracker, the Hovis music from Dvorak’s New World Symphony, and the Enigma’ Variations, variations six, seven and 11 by Elgar.

Upper Beeding pupils with conductor John Gibbons

More than 700 children from across West Sussex turned out for the free annual event organised by the West Sussex Music Service, and they had the opportunity to meet John Gibbons who was celebrating 21 years of conducting the orchestra.

Corrine Wellby, music leader, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for children to engage with live orchestral music and a trip we are hoping to repeat next year.

“One mum reported the next day that her son was so inspired by what he had heard that he had practised his cello for an hour that evening.”

