Worthing students win trophy at Royal Navy’s junior leaders field gun competition

Uniformed services students from Northbrook MET in Worthing are celebrating victory at the Royal Navy’s junior leaders field gun competition.

The team won the Endeavour Trophy for the fastest civilian time, competing at HMS Collingwood in Fareham on Friday against teams from the armed forces and university technical colleges from across the country.

The competition for young people aged 16 to 24 is similar to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun, where sailors compete to transport a field gun and its equipment over and through a series of obstacles in the shortest time.

The junior competition is for college students and those who have recently joined the Armed Forces, so they have little or no field gun experience.

Overall, the MET team came third out of 17.

Tutor Rachel Hilton said: “The crew have demonstrated the Royal Navy’s core values of courage, commitment, determination, respect, integrity and loyalty over the week and they should feel justifiably proud of their remarkable achievements.

The Northbrook MET team of uniformed services students

“Their run times were impressive and with no penalties. The teams that came first and second were RAF Cosford and HMS Sultan, and we came in front of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, HMS Neptune and the Royal Hospital School.”