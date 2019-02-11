Worthing staff raise hundreds for charities, including Chestnut Tree House hospice

Staff from the Worthing branch of Equiniti have wasted no time in raising more than £900 for charities already this year.

Just a few days into the new year, staff raised £150 for the Anthony Nolan charity, which helps save the lives of people with blood cancer.

Worthing Equiniti staff supporting the foodbank

Equiniti colleagues were keen to support the charity, which provides stem cell transplants, saving the lives of 1,300 people in the UK each year.

Worthing Foodbank received a donation of £200 from Equiniti to help towards its running costs and spent some time helping out.

On average, the foodbank gives out an estimated 250kg of food each week, while providing valuable services to the most vulnerable in the community.

Equiniti colleagues raised a further £107 for Jamie’s Wish, a Littlehampton-based charity which sends wish boxes across England and Wales to children and young adults up to age 25 who are battling cancer.

Wish boxes are gifted to bring a little joy to these children and their families during what is often a very challenging time. Team members thought this was a brilliant charity to support.

To round off a month of charity-based activity, Equiniti staff mustered a further £310 to support the vital work carried out by neighbouring children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House, bringing the grand total to £937.

Jodie White, solution design at Equiniti, said: “I feel extremely humbled to be part for an organisation that is so invested in supporting charities.

“It is a great feeling knowing all the money we have raised is going to help support our neighbours in the community. I am really looking forward to supporting more local causes as part of the Equiniti team this year.”

