Worthing seafront evacuation: Two taken to hospital as emergency services stand down

Two people were taken to hospital after an incident involving 'hazardous material' on Worthing seafront this afternoon (August 11).

Worthing Pier and part of the seafront was cordoned off between Grand Parade and Windsor Road this afternoon, with several people reporting sore eyes and vomiting.

Police comb the beach

A Sussex Police spokesman said a small number of people reported symptoms including sore eyes and vomiting, two of whom were taken to hospital.

They have both since been discharged, and advised to go home, wash their clothes and have a shower, the spokesman added.

Anyone else affected is advised to do the same – and use copious amounts of water to wash their eyes.

The spokesman said the emergency services were standing down after a full assessment by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services, as well as other partner agencies.

All cordons have now been lifted and the seafront is open as usual, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said: "We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during the incident. We are following up a number of lines of enquiry and the investigation into what happened is ongoing."