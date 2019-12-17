Worthing seafront crossing destroyed in collision with car

A traffic light in Worthing's Brighton Road has been badly damaged in a collision with a car.

Pictures from the scene show a red Toyota with a caved in bonnet, clearly showing the outline of a cylindrical object.

The badly damaged car in Brighton Road

The traffic lights in front of Splashpoint leisure centre, on the eastbound side of the road, have been cordoned off by police with the pole listing at a precarious angle.

Despite the collision occurring yesterday evening (December 16), the car remains there as of this morning and the crossing is still cordoned off.

Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.

The badly damaged car in Brighton Road