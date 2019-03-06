Worthing's Banksy? Graffiti portraits of town icons appear by mystery artist
Graffiti portraits of Worthing icons have sprung up across the town by a mystery artist.
In the vein of Banksy, the artist is only known as Horace. Regarding his works, he said: "It’s about promoting Worthing as the creative place it is and to encourage creativity and eccentricity in all its forms. I thought people would like it, think it's funny, or it get people talking about the town, which is even better. You should be proud of where you're from; Worthing isn’t just a Brighton backwater, the town is unique and great in its own right." You can follow him on Instagram at @HoraceArt.
1. Oscar Wilde
In 1894, Oscar Wilde spent a summer in Worthing, during which time he wrote The Importance of Being Ernest, one of his most enduring works.