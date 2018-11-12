Worthing Remembrance Sunday Service: Watch as thousands pay their respects to the soldiers of the First World War

Thousands of people gathered around the Worthing War Memorial on Sunday to pay their respects to the brave soldiers of the First World War.

Worthing Town Hall's knitted poppy waterfall and Garden of Remembrance provided the backdrop to an emotional morning as a huge crowd paid tribute to the fallen.

Crowds gather outside Worthing Town Hall. Credit Eddie Mitchell

Armed service personnel past and present were joined by Worthing Mayor Paul Baker, the Lord Lieutenant and other dignitaries for a two minutes' silence, wreath laying, lowering of the flags to half mast and a march past.

Armistice Day commemorations have been taking place across Worthing in the build-up to the centenary, as well as on Sunday itself.

