Worthing railway employees given body-worn cameras in drive to reduce assaults on staff

Staff at Worthing railway station have been given body-worn cameras as part of a nationwide drive to reduce assaults.

The programme is being led by the Rail Delivery Group, whose research has shown that body-worn cameras can reduce violence by 47 per cent.

A spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway said: “The Rail Delivery Group and Cambridge University carried out a large-scale trial of body-worn cameras last year with rail staff from four train operating companies, including GTR {Govia Thameslink Railway}.

“The trial showed a significant reduction in assaults on staff, and the use of cameras is being rolled out gradually across the country.

“We have just begun our first phase which will introduce over 300 cameras at a number of stations including Worthing.”

