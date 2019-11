Engineers had to close a road to traffic in Worthing after railway crossing gates malfunctioned this afternoon (Saturday, November 9).

Network Rail said the problem was first reported at around 1.50pm at West Worthing crossing in Tarring Road.

A spokesman for Network Rail said engineers were sent to the scene to rectify the fault and a temporary road closure was put in effect.

He added the problem was rectified at around 3.15pm.