Worthing Race for Life 2019 - everything you need to know

A sea of pink will fill Worthing Seafront in June when the annual Race for Life gets underway.

The 5k fundraiser for Cancer Research UK takes place on June 16 and for the first time men are able to take part!

What is it? Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

When? The 5k will take part on the morning of June 16, 2019.

Where? Worthing Seafront, Steyne Gardens, Worthing, BN11 3DW

How much? Adults cost £14.99 while children cost £10. Under 6s can enter for free with no registration needed.

How to enter? Visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/ to enter.

Where is the meeting point? The meeting point is the entrance to Steyne Gardens, adjacent to the Promenade. Arrive one hour before the start of your race.

How to get to Worthing Seafront:

By car - Pay and display carparks include Grafton multi-storey and Worthing Beachhouse East.

By train - the closest station is Worthing Station

Race for Life 2018