Worthing pupil self-isolating after coming into contact with coronavirus case

A Worthing pupil is self-isolating after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.

Our Lady of Sion Junior School confirmed a pupil at the school in Westbrooke, Worthing, was in quarantine after coming into contact with the virus – now officially named Covid-19.

Our Lady of School's junior school site in Worthing. Picture: Google Street View

Dr Simon Orchard, headmaster, told the Herald and Gazette: “The pupil is self isolating at the moment.

“All parents have been written to and we are keeping our families informed to make sure that they are aware of the measures we are taking.

“We are following the advice from Public Health England.”

Mr Orchard confirmed the school was still open to pupils.

On Tuesday (February 11), a healthcare worker from the A&E department at Worthing Hospital was confirmed as one of the eight diagnosed coronavirus cases in the UK.

They treated a small number of patients on February 4 and 5, before they became unwell, the trust that runs Worthing Hospital said.

The staff member then followed NHS advice and isolated themselves.

Public Health England is contacting all patients seen by this individual and colleagues who came into close contact with them to advise on the precautions they need to take.

In a memo to staff, the NHS said the risk to fellow workers was ‘extremely low’.

All services at Worthing Hospital, including surgery and outpatient appointments, are operating normally.

A Worthing Hospital spokesman said: “We would like to ask the public to help minimise pressure on A&E services by using alternative options for treatment of non-emergency conditions whenever possible.”

How did it get to Worthing?

Scout leader Steve Walsh, from Hove – who has since identified himself – contracted the virus in Singapore and then travelled to a ski resort in France, where 11 people were infected.

Of those 11, five people returned to the UK, including two GPs. Mr Walsh also came back to the UK, and was quarantined.

Between them, these two GPs worked in surgeries in Brighton, which have been deep cleaned, a nursing home in Patcham and Worthing Hospital.