Worthing pub owner grateful for 'amazing' support after kitchen fire

A Worthing pub owner has thanked staff and customers for their 'amazing' support after a fire in the pub kitchen on Friday.

Two fire engines were sent to The Egremont in Brighton Road, Worthing, at 8.45pm on Friday (December 14), a spokesman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

The fire service at The Egremont pub. Photo by Greg Grundy

The fire, which was located in extractor ducting in the kitchen, was isolated and extinguished using two breathing apparatus, two CO2 extinguishers, a high pressure hose reel and a covering jet, the spokesman said.

Crews left at 12.17am after damping down the scene.

Owner Greg Grundy praised the fire service for their response. "They quickly handled it, they put it out within moments," he said. "It was very impressive."

He also thanked staff at the pub, who ushered customers outside when the fire alarm went off, for their 'calm and efficient' reaction.

The fire service at The Egremont pub. Photo by Greg Grundy

Mr Grundy said it had been a busy night before the fire started.

"The pub was full of Christmas parties and we are very sorry to those people whose evening's food, beverage and entertainment was interrupted," he said.

On Saturday, he said all the staff came in and helped clean the pub 'from top to bottom' so that it could reopen that night.

"The staff were absolutely amazing, everyone mucked in," he said.

The fire service at The Egremont pub. Photo by Greg Grundy

"We opened at 6pm, put a band in and had a very very busy night.

"We had a great party atmosphere at the pub within 24 hours of the fire.

"I would like to pay tribute to all those people who turned up and supported us.

"It was an eventful weekend, no question about it."

The band playing at the pub on Saturday. Photo by Greg Grundy

Mr Grundy said the fire service will return to the pub today to carry out an assessment to determine the cause of the fire.

Food will not be served while the pub kitchen remains closed.

The pub, which won two awards for the quality of its food this year, was 'very busy and very popular', particularly during the Christmas season, Mr Grundy said.

"It couldn't have happened at a worse time of year," he said.

He hopes that later this week he will be able to confirm when the kitchen will reopen.

Damaged caused at The Egremont pub. Photo by Greg Grundy

