Worthing poppy appeal shop is launched

Worthing’s poppy appeal pop-up shop has been officially opened by the British Legion.

Councillor Hazel Thorpe, the deputy mayor of Worthing, was among those who attended the launch on Saturday morning.

Poppy appeal is launched in Worthing

For the second year, the pop-up shop is located in the Guildbourne Centre and will be selling traditional poppies, poppy pins, wristbands and various bits of stationary.

Jonathan-Paul Finch, poppy appeal organiser for Worthing, said £71,000 was raised in the town last year.

He encouraged residents to visit the shop and said: “Pop by and have a look and a browse, ask us any questions.”

This year’s poppy appeal is officially launched on Thursday, October 25.

Jonathan-Paul Finch, poppy appeal organiser

People will be selling poppies in Worthing town centre from Saturday, October 27.

This year’s Armistice Day marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

SEE MORE: New Shoreham recruits learn traditional art of bell ringing ahead of Armistice day

Man arrested after ‘smashing Worthing Hospital window’

Roof fire at Worthing mental health hospital site sparks emergency response