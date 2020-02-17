Worthing police car damaged in ‘mindless act’

The window of an emergency response vehicle which was parked outside Worthing police station has been smashed.

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Police posted about the damage on social media this morning, calling such damage ‘a mindless act’.

The damaged vehicle. Photo: Adur And Worthing Police/Facebook

The window was smashed while the car was parked in Chatsworth Road outside the police station.

Police said they would checking their CCTV camera.

The spokesman said: “Someone must be feeling really proud this morning, well done for taking an emergency response vehicle off the road, let’s hope it doesn’t mean we can’t get to someone in urgent need of help.

“The only people paying for the repair of this damage are local taxpayers through their hard earned council tax contributions, most probably including the person responsible...

“Causing damage to any vehicle is just a mindless act, particularly so if the vehicle happens to be an emergency response vehicle.”

SEE MORE: Children’s homes in Worthing and Shoreham set to reopen

Worthing nursing home emergency: Three residents taken to hospital amid ‘safeguarding issue’

At least six ambulances respond to ‘safeguarding issue’ at Worthing nursing home