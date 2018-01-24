Worthing Pier closed as Storm Georgina approaches

Worthing Pier has been closed to members of the public as Storm Georgina approaches.

Worthing Beach Office tweeted at around 1pm to say the pier had been closed for safety reasons, and urged people to stay safe near the water.

Storm Georgina is due to bring rain and storm force winds of around 60mph to Worthing.

Worthing’s Wednesday Market in the town centre was also called off today due to the bad weather.

The Met Office has also issued 10 flood alerts across the South East relating to Storm Georgina, which is the seventh named storm of the season.

