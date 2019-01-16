Worthing photographer organises topless photoshoot for cancer charity

A Worthing photographer has encouraged women to show their scars and body insecurities to raise money for charity.

Vix Paine, 39, will be running a day of topless photoshoots at her home studio in Orchard Avenue, Worthing, for Macmillan Cancer Support on January 26.

Vix Paine, a photographer from Orchard Avenue, Worthing, has taken photographs to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Pictured is Sarah Maidment. Picture: VP Photography

Among those taking part are survivors of cancer who have had mastectomies, and women whose loved ones have died from cancer.

Vix has photographed around 200 women for the fundraisers over the years, raising £4,500 for Macmillan.

She described them all as 'amazing', and said the process was healing for those with body image issues.

She said: “The hardest bit for them is often taking of their tops, getting them to that stage in front of the camera without anything on.

“As soon as it is done, and I show them the photos on my camera, they are like ‘oh my God, is that really me?’”

Having also lost family members to cancer, the former fundraising manager was inspired to start the event around five years ago.

She said: “For women to be able to show their body with their scars is so empowering.

“After all the hell they went through, to find some beauty in it – it just makes the pain a little softer.”

There are still some spaces left for the photoshoot, which costs £15 per person. Each person taking part is asked to raise £30 for Macmillan.

Local businesses have also got involved, including Portos Flowers in Montague Place, Worthing, and Vice Puddings from The Dining Room in Portland Road, Worthing.

To join, search VP Photography on Facebook.