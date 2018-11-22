Worthing period home in popular Poets Corner area close to seafront and shops

This five bedroom semi-detached period home is situated in the popular Poets Corner area of Worthing.

The property, in Cowper Road, is within walking distance of the seafront and shops in Heene Road.

Property

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance porch, elegant spacious galleried reception hall, bay-fronted living room, 22ft dining room/reception two, shower room/cloakroom, a 25ft luxury kitchen/breakfast room and a superb conservatory.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom, four further bedrooms and a luxury family bathroom/WC.

Outside, the south-facing garden is a particular feature having been recently landscaped with a large artificial lawn area and raised decked area. The front garden is mainly gravelled to provide off-road parking for two vehicles.

The property has many original features and is presented in excellent order throughout with a new roof and windows in 2014.

Property

Guide Price £700,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, Chapelworth House, 22-26 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 213281 or email: worthing@michaeljones.co.uk