Worthing opens shelters for rough sleepers as cold snap hits ‘to prevent loss of life’

Two cold weather shelters will open in Worthing tonight as sub-freezing temperatures hit the south coast.

The shelters will be staffed by expert teams from Adur and Worthing councils and the charity Turning Tides and are anticipated to be open for at least three nights.

The service is provided under Severe Weather Emergency Protocols (SWEP), which recommends that shelters open when temperatures are zero degrees or below for three days or more to prevent loss of life.

Along with the extra support, outreach workers from the councils will continue to be out and about ensuring that vulnerable individuals are directed to relevant services, a council spokesman said.

Businesses and residents are also encouraged to play their part. This includes:

- Connecting rough sleepers to local support services via the Streetlink app. These reports are checked and responded to by Adur and Worthing Councils Outreach staff and Rough Sleeper Coordinator.

- Buying those on the street food and hot drinks rather than gifting money

- Reporting any instances of antisocial behaviour to the police

A council spokesman said: “We are dedicated to making sure vulnerable people on the streets are cared for, not just in extreme weather, but throughout the year.

“Our dedicated team of outreach and support staff are out every day and will ensure that all those in need are directed to a dedicated shelter during this cold snap.

“At the moment, it is predicted that the shelters for Adur and Worthing will be opened for three nights but we will continue to monitor the situation.

“Our teams will remain as flexible as possible so that we continue to provide the best possible support to meet the needs of rough sleepers across our communities.”

Funding for the cold weather shelter and other outreach services comes from a government grant which ensures the councils can continue offering vital support until the spring of 2020.

