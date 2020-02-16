Worthing nursing home emergency: Three residents taken to hospital amid 'safeguarding issue'

Residents of a care home in Worthing have been taken to hospital amid concerns over 'safeguarding'.

At least six vehicles from South East Coast Ambulance Service were sent to Kingswood Nursing Home in Heene Road, Worthing, in the early hours of this morning (February 16).

Ambulances on the scene

West Sussex County Council described the call-out as being part of a 'safeguarding issue'. Read more here: At least six ambulances respond to ‘safeguarding issue’ at Worthing nursing home

A spokesman for the county council has now confirmed three people have been taken to hospital.

Ambulance crews were first called at 1.15am, according to the ambulance service, but these pictures showed at least six vehicles still at the premises later on this morning.

Kingswood Nursing Home has been approached for comment.