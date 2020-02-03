Worthing nursery closes suddenly

The county council has issued advice after the sudden closure of a Worthing nursery.

Cbabiesafe Worthing, based in Manor Road, closed its doors on Friday.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of this situation involving a private nursery and are taking the necessary steps.

“Parents or carers needing alternative childcare should contact the Family Information Service on 01243 777807 or family.info.service@westsussex.gov.uk and make it clear that they need emergency childcare due to the closure of their current provider.

“Letters have been sent out today to parents of children who receive Free Entitlement funding.”

Cbabiesafe Worthing has been approached for a comment.

The private nursery provided funded early education for two-, three- and four-year-old children, according to Ofsted.

It was rated Good by inspectors in 2017.

SEE MORE: Worthing man fled from collision after driving at almost five times the alcohol limit

Warning after ‘solid waxy substance’ found on coastline between Bognor Regis and Ferring

Every Wetherspoon pub in Sussex rated – how did your local do?