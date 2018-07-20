Worthing nightclub submits laser zone planning application

Liquid nightclub and Ocean bar in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, has applied for permission to install a laser zone entertainment facility on its first floor.

The proposal put forward in the application says the laser zone will feature temporary obstacles, screens and apparatus which can be removed in time for the nightclub to open on Fridays and Saturdays.

The plan is to operate the laser zone from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays and 9am to 10pm at weekends, with sessions lasting 15 minutes and involving up to 22 competitors.

A supporting statement with the proposal said it ‘will bring much welcomed trade and commerce to the town centre’.

The application was received on June 26 and a consultation letter has been distributed to surrounding neighbours.

More information can be found on the application at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/planning/applications using reference code AWDM/0963/18.